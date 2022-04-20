European Commission adopts Digital Education Action Plan

Brussels: The European Commission has adopted the new Digital Education Action Plan, reflecting lessons learned from the coronavirus crisis and devising a plan for a high-performing digital education eco-system, according to an official statement.

In the statement, the Commission said that the plan proposes a set of initiatives for high-quality, inclusive and accessible digital education in Europe.

It is a call to action to make education and training systems truly fit for the digital age.

"The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put distance learning at the centre of education practices.

"This has shed light on the pressing need to improve digital education, as a key strategic objective for high-quality teaching and learning in the digital age," the statement said.

The Action Plan has two long-term strategic priorities: First, fostering the development of a high-performing digital education ecosystem and second, enhancing digital competences for the digital transformation.

"Education and training have faced huge disruption due to Covid-19 and a quick shift to distance and online learning. The mass use of technology has revealed gaps and exposed weaknesses," the statement quoted Executive Vice President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, Margrethe Vestager as saying.

"This is also an opportunity to reset education and training for the digital age. Ninety-five of respondents to the public consultation on the Digital Education Action Plan see the crisis as a turning point for the way technology is used in education and training.

"This is a momentum to shape and modernise education for the digital age," she added.

— IANS

