Europa League Final: Sevilla Beat Inter Milan 3-2 To Win 6th Title

Cologne: Romelu Lukaku played a part in both teams' goals as Sevilla beat Inter Milan 3-2 on Friday to win the Europa League for a record-extending sixth time.

The Inter forward deflected Diego Carlos' overhead kick into his own net for Sevillas winning goal in the 74th minute, after a game-long duel with the Brazilian defender. Diego Carlos had fouled Lukaku in the third minute, conceding a penalty for the third game in a row, and was perhaps fortunate to avoid a red card.

The loss extended Inter's wait for a first European trophy since Jose Mourinho led the Italian club to the Champions League title in 2010. Sevilla has won the Europa League in four of the last seven seasons.

The game started at breakneck pace despite being the 54th game of 2019-20 for both teams in a season extended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After just three minutes Lukaku surged away with the ball when a Sevilla attacking throw-in was cleared, and Diego Carlos pushed him down as he prepared to shoot. The Belgian forward powered the resulting penalty into the bottom-left corner.

The lead lasted just seven minutes before Luuk de Jong leveled the score with a diving header off a cross from right-back Jesus Navas.

De Jong put Sevilla in front 2-1 with a header at a free kick in the 33rd, but Inter defender Diego Godin responded with his own headed goal three minutes later.

After Sevilla reclaimed the lead, Jules Kound stopped Inter leveling once again when he cleared substitute Alexis Sanchez's shot off the line in the 82nd.—AP