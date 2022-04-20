Euro 2020: Sergio Busquets to rejoin Spain squad after negative COVID-19 result

Madrid: Sergio Busquets is now available to join the Spain squad in the Euro 2020 after he tested negative for the COVID-19, having missed their opener against Sweden.

Spain captain Busquets tested positive on June 6 at Spain's training camp in Madrid and was sent back home to Barcelona to quarantine.

A statement on the Spanish national team website read: "The captain of the national team, Sergio Busquets, will join the Spain camp this Friday and will travel with the team to Seville once Covid-19 has been overcome.

"The Catalan has given a negative result in the result of the last PCR test and, once all the health protocols have been fulfilled, he will be able to return with the national team in the next few hours."

Sergio Busquets will meet his teammates again hours before the trip to Seville on the eve of Spain's second match in Euro 2020, which will be played against Poland.

In their opening match, Spain was held to a goalless draw in Seville by Sweden despite breaking the championship record for most passes in a game. The team will now be looking to bounce back with three points against Poland on Saturday night. (ANI)