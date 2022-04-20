Euro 2020: Mats Hummels' own goal helps France edge past Germany in opener

Munich: World Champions' France rode on an unfortunate Mats Hummels own goal to slide past Germany, 1-0 in their opening fixture at Euros 2020.

The heavyweight clash in Group F appeared a little cagier at times with chances in scarcity till the full-time. Although the tournament favourites, France were marginally better of the two sides with few missed chances here and there.

Germany had their best chance when Serge Gnabry sent a looping volley narrowly over the bar from a Robin Gosens cross. The own-goal came early in the match for France after the brilliant individual skill from Paul Pogba on the right who sent the ball to Hernandez and made a cross, seeking Mbappe, only for Hummels to intervene - and sliding it into the roof of his own goal.

Didier Deschamps' side also saw two goals ruled for offside in the second half from their premier strikers Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema. Adrian Rabiot also came close for the away team as the Juventus man smashed the outside of the post.

Both France and Germany managed just one shot on target each in the match, the lowest total in a European Championship game for the French since 2012 (vs Spain), and for the Germans since 2008 (also vs Spain).

France's win leaves them second in Group F after Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary earlier in the day, while Germany sits on third. Last night was also Germany's first-ever defeat in their opening game at the European Championships.

France now heads to Budapest to face Hungary next while Germany welcomes Portugal to Munich on June 19. (ANI)