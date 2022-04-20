Eugenie Bouchard enters second round of Prague Open

Prague: Wildcard Eugenie Bouchard sailed past eighth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in straight sets to enter the second round of WTA Prague Open.

Bouchard, currently world No. 330, defeated Kudermetova 6-0, 6-3 in 76 minutes on Monday and registered her first clay win since Gstaad 2018.

"I feel that the first set was tough in almost every game. It's not like it was a walk in the park," the former world No. 5 told the official WTA website.

"I'm proud of myself for battling in every single game. It ended up going my way most of the time. I stayed on it every point and didn't make too many loose errors. I played solid and aggressive, which is what I try to aim for," she added.

Meanwhile, Kristyna Pliskova, who had already featured at last week's Palermo Open, was frustrated in her efforts to get past 15-year-old WTA debutant Linda Fruhvirtova.

The match was twice stopped due to a thunderstorm, with the second heavy downpour leading to the suspension of play for the day. The all-Czech first-round match will continue on Tuesday.—IANS