EU firm and united in backing Ukraine: European Council President Charles Michel

New Delhi: India's efforts to find a unified description of the war in Ukraine for the G20 leaders' declaration were bolstered by the European Union (EU) on Friday, a day before the summit.

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel vowed that the EU would keep supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's terrible aggression.

Top negotiators are still meeting intense parleys to iron out the differences on the language to refer to the Ukraine situation in the joint leaders' declaration, sources said.—Inputs from Agencies