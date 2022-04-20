India's First on board Chess Tournament Post Lockdown

30 players participated in the tournament

Dehradun (The Hawk): Etlantis Chess Academy organizes 53rd Open Rapid Chess Tournament here in Dehradun today. This is the first on board chess tournament post lockdown period hosted by Etlantis Chess Club based in Dehradun, Uttarakhand where 30 players from different cities participated. The organizers and players strictly followed the Corona protocols issued by the government. In the tournament, Amit Dhoundiyal got the first position while Rachit Rana and Sachin Mewaguru remained at second and third spots respectively.

In order to encourage the sporting events in the city Mr. Bansidhar Bhagat ji, BJP State President, Uttarakhand and senior BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor ji attended the event as the Chief Guest and distributed the trophies to the winners. BJP's Dehradun City President Sita Ram Bhatt, Amit Kapoor, Former Yuva Morcha member and Ward Councillor Ramesh Kala were also present at the event and praised all the players for participating in the 1st of its kind post lockdown era tournament in India.

On resuming of chess competitions in Dehradun, Uttarakhand after the lockdown period, Rohit Singh Rana, President, Etlantis Chess Club, said that "the lockdown period has been a bad phase for all chess players and sports lovers. That phase is past now and we need to move forward. At the time when sporting events has not started smoothly, we are very happy to organize this event so that we can connect all chess lovers again.

During the Lockdown as well, Etlantis Chess Academy organized 100s of online chess tournaments time to time to keep chess players of Uttarakhand and the world connected with the game. Players from all over India and International players from Russia, Armenia, Germany, Spain, France, UK, Argentina, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Australia, UAE had participated in online chess events. Rohit Singh Rana shared that in future Etlantis Chess Club events, we hope to see lot of masters from these foreign countries as and when the Covid19 situation comes under control.