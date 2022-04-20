Ethanol To Be Used As Petrol-Diesel Alternate: Gadkari

Basti: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water resources Nitin Gadkari here on Tuesday said that Bhratiya Janata Party (BJP) government at Center was aiming to be self-dependent for petrol and diesel and production of ethanol, as alternate, was encouraged by government for the same.

Addressing the gathering here at district headquarter after laying foundation of Basti ring road, Mr Gadkari said that Modi government has encouraged production of ethanol which can be used as alternate for petrol and diesel and will help us to get self-independent in petroleum consumption. He said that motorbikes, buses and rickshaws will run on ethanol soon.

Mr Gadkari said that sugar mills will produce ethanol from sugarcane which will reduce consumption of petrol and diesel and boost up country's economy. He said that prices of sugar, corns are decided globally and our farmers don't get better profit of these crops while sugarcane farmers will get better prices after production of ethanol at large scale.

Speaking about Ram Janki road which he inaugurated earlier, Mr Gadkari said the road has historical and traditional values as Lord Ram had came to Janakpur with Sita through this path only. He said that over Rs 250 crore will be spent on expansion of road network in the region.

Union minister said that development of largest state of country was in priority of Central government. He said that road network has been increased to 14,800 kilometer this year from 7,643 kilometer in 2014. He said that Central government will spend about 2 lakh crore in expansion, repair and maintenance of the roads in state.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development initiatives, Mr Gadkari said that BJP government was committed for development of farmers, poor, women and youth. He said that farmers will be benefited with ethanol production while government was promoting production of sugarcane. Talking about clean Ganga, Mr Gadkari said that several schemes worth Rs 25,000 crores were launched to clean the river Ganga. He said that 1680 kilometer waterway from Varanasi to Haldiya was being developed with the cost of Rs 5400 crore and further Varanasi to Allahabad waterway will be developed. He said that work was under process on 12 waterways across the country.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that state was on development path under fine leadership of PM Modi. He said that BJP government was focusing on development of roads, power and water which will be base of development. Public coordination will be needed in development of state, he pointed out. UNI