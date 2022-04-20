Etawah Jail Gang-War: 30 Prison Inmates Booked In UP

Etawah: Following a struggle that ensued between two groups at the district jail in Etawah, a case against as many as 30 prisoners has been registered under stringent sections.

Around 8 people have been named in connection with the case while sharp-shooter Monu Pahadi, who was killed during the struggle, has also been named in the case. Etawah's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Tomar on Thursday here said that Deputy Jailer Ram Kuber Singh has registered a case under Sections 147, 323, 332, 308, 34 and 7 of the Criminal Law Act. Munna Khalid, Monu Pahadi, Ankit Fauji, Tajuddin, Dileep Durvesh, Shiva Mani, Shankar Upadhyaya have been named in the case.

He said that barrack number 6-8 was being closed at around 1900 hrs on Wednesday, when a struggle ensued involving about 20 inmates including Munna Khalid, Monu Pahadi, Tajuddin, Ankit Fauji, Dileep Durvesh, Shivamani, Sanjay Upadhyaya.

Several jail personnel, including Deputy Jailer, were injured during the incident.

To bring the situation under control, mild force was used by the district police and jail staff during which Monu Pahadi was injured.

He was admitted to the jail hospital for treatment but owing to the situation not getting under control, he was taken to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body of Monu Pahadi has been sent for post-mortem amid tight security while District Magistrate Jitendra Bahadur Singh has ordered a Magisterial inquiry. The probe has been handed over to Additional District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Srivastava who has been directed to present the probe report within 15 days. UNI



