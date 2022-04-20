Etah District Judge Injured, His Father Killed In A Road Accident

Etah: An additional district judge was critically injured along with five of his family members while his father died in a road accident in the district on late Thursday night.

Police said here on Friday that the additional district judge-1 of Etah Ashok Kumar was going to Tundla along with his father Shiv Barnwal and other family members when his personal car collided head on with a tractor near Mohanpur village under Awagarh police station area. In the accident, another vehicle was involved too. In the collision, the judge, his father and two others were injured. The father of the judge succumbed to his injury on way to the hospital while both the judge and two others were rushed to Agra for treatment. In the accident , three others of another car were also injured, who have been admitted to the hospital here. UNI