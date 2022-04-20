Etah Admin Searching Over 200 Nizamuddin Returnees

Etah: The district administration here is searching 214 individuals who were present in Delhi's Nizamuddin, a hotspot of coronavirus infection.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ajay Agarwal on Saturday said they have received a list of 214 people hailing from Etah from the Union government, who could have attended a gathering of Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi. The CMO said it is not till yet known whether they were inside the Mosque or outside.

If necessary, all will be quarantined, Dr Agarwal added. Thousands of people from across the country, as well as from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia, attended a religious gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi last month over a number of days. A large number of them were stuck on the premises as the country went into lockdown on March 24. The centre is international headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic sect. Scores of people who attended the gathering have tested positive for the virus while several have succumbed. The outcome had not only created a panic within the country but could potentially hinder the containment efforts as many attendees, who could be affected, have reached their hometowns. UNI