Essential oils deserve to be a staple in your house

New Delhi: As you cannot step outside to meet your friends or family to unwind yourself, try staying at home and resort to the traditional remedy of aromatherapy to beat stress.

Essential oils deserve to be staples in our home decor kit, medicine cabinet and bathroom shelf. Now, while it may seem ridiculous that these oils can do so much, once you use these products, you will realize that the hoopla exists for a reason. Mental health issues like depression and anxiety cannot be cured by essential oils. But they can significantly help provide comfort. For instance, a few drops of lavender oil can help relax people who find it difficult to sleep.

But what exactly are essential oils? For those new to this trend, these incredibly potent oils - some of which have been around for centuries - are extracted from plants to capture their flavors, scents, and overall beneficial properties, says Ankit Agrawal from Mysore Deep Perfumery House, popular for their flagship brand Zed Black, Manthan Dhoop, Orva Essential Oils.

They make for a great addition to your skin, hair, and healthcare collection, and can also be used for aromatherapy.

"Essential oils influence the limbic framework, which is connected to the feelings, emotions, the pulse (heart rate), circulatory strain, breathing, memory, stress, and hormone balance. As basic oils can have an unpretentious, yet all encompassing impact on the body however essential oils work directly with our brain and our limbic system. Our sense of smell is 10,000 times more sensitive than any other senses. It''s the reason why certain smells-like Rose -can vividly take you back to your old memory of a friend or other smells like Lavender can make you gag or smile-depending on your memory of that experience," he adds.

Mysore Deep Perfumery House in-house R&D unit which churns out 100+ blends of perfume daily for the incense manufacturing, launched Orva Essential Oils in the market specifically with Sandal, Rose, Jasmine, Lavender, Lemon Grass and Bergamote variany for their healing properties.

Agrawal lists down the benefits of various essential oils:

Sandal Essential oil: It is beneficial in treating both physical and mental disorders, including anxiety, bronchitis.

Rose Essential Oil: It has anxiolytic (anxiety-reducing) and aphrodisiac properties and it induces physiological effects, including a reduction in blood pressure, heart rate, and respiration as well as an increase in "feel-good" hormones like serotonin and dopamine.

Jasmine essential oil: It increases beta waves, which are linked to alertness. This oil proves to be really effective for a number of health conditions like heart rate, stabilizing blood pressure, temperature, stress response, enhanced alertness, and breathing.

Bergamote Essential Oil: It has light citrus perfume with floral notes which are said to have healing properties which are commonly used in aromatherapy to elevate mood and alleviate stress. Research says, Bergamote essential oil not only helps to support the immune system, but it also helps to fight off illness-causing organisms once they''re in your body.

Lemon Grass essential oil: It has a light, fresh, citrus aroma with earthy undertones. Refreshing, rejuvenating, stimulating, and balancing, it inspires and improves mental clarity.

Lavender Essential Oil: It is one of the most popular scents in aromatherapy. Lavender is also a common sleep aid. Lavender essential oil is great for its antiseptic, analgesic, calmative, and deodorant properties. It helps soothe anxiety and headaches. This oil is known to have a cooling effect for migraines.

