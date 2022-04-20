Esha Gupta wanted to be pilot

Mumbai: Actress Esha Gupta had dreamt of becoming a chef wanted to be a pilot, says her sister Neha.

Esha was joined by her sister Neha Gupta in the dance reality show "High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar" where they revealed each other's secrets, a statement said.

"We share a total love-hate relationship and I fight with her pretty often. I have always been compared with Neha didi as she has always been typically lady like, whereas I used to be a complete tomboy and also quite ugly as a kid if I may add," Esha said.

Her sister shared that Esha enjoys creating drama and chaos in the house.

"Apart from that, she is an amazing cook. She dreamt of being a chef which later switched to being a pilot. It took us a while for the fact to sink in that Esha has become an actress," said Neha about the "Jannat 2" actress.