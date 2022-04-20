Esha Gupta flaunts toned midriff

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta shared a picture flaunting toned midriff, in boy shorts and a T-shirt. The actress posted the picture on Instagram.

In the image, she is seen taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom. She sports purple boy-shorts paired with a T-shirt rolled up to showcase her toned abs.

She captioned the image with a basket emoji.

In November, Esha and Mallika Sherawat opened up on the importance of veganism, and the need to spread awareness regarding a plant-based diet rather than kill animals for food.

On the work front, Esha was last seen as a police officer in the web series "REJCTX2".

—IANS