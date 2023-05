New Delhi: Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts on Monday reported a 3.4 per cent decline in total tractor sales at 6,594 units in May.

The company had sold a total of 6,827 units in the same month last year, Escorts said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic tractor sales declined marginally at 6,454 units as against 6,488 units in May last year, the company added.

Exports during the month stood at 140 units as against 339 units last year, down 58.7 per cent, it said. PTI