Erratic Water Supply In Nawabi Road Area Residents Infuriated

Haldwani: Problematic drinking water supply in the Nawabi Road area of Haldwani has become a daily routine for around 300 households in the area. The canal covering work is under progress from the municipal corporation office to the Nawabi Road, due to which drinking water pipeline are damaged regularly and the Jal Sansthan is finding it hard to repair them on a daily basis. Angered by this, the local municipal councillor Ravi Joshi led a group of angry people to the canal side and threatened to do a demonstration or a lockout at the Jal Sansthan office.

Regional Councillor Ravi said that the pipeline was damaged about nine days ago and the Jal Sansthan had assured that the pipeline would be repaired after the Navratris. Till then a make shift arrangement would be made to supply water to the effected areas. But the Jal Sansthan did nothing and the residents forced to make their own arrangements. Such an incident had happened on 22 nd March as well but the Jal Sansthan even then had shown a callous attitude. Ravi has threatened with demonstration outside the Jal Sansthan office and if need be to do a lockout of the office, if remedial steps are not taken immediately.

Sushil Gupta, Thakur Lal Shah, Balwant Singh Rawat, Kiran Bagdwal, Alka Sah, Lokesh Kapkotti, Champa Kapkotti, Geeta Negi, Sheela Sah, Shobha Khaatyat, Sangeeta Arya, Vidya Joshi, Rekha Patwal, Mohan Singh Kapkotti accompanied the local councillor.