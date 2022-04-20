Errant Cops In UP Announce Second Protest

Lucknow: The errant cops in Uttar Pradesh yet again announced their plan of holding a protest on October 10, even as the state police machinery went tough against them and ordered suspension and other related action.

The crisis started over the cops' resentment over the punishment meted out to police constables Prashant Choudhury and Sandeep Kumar, who were sacked after an Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead by them on September 29 in Lucknow.

Though the government has suspended more than 10 policemen and action has been initiated against several others for displaying their resentment through social media and wearing black ribbon, yet the protests could not be suppressed.

Now the state government and top brass of the UP Police is concerned to ensure that no more protests take place on October 10, which will be the second protest after October 5.

Meanwhile, a senior officer said here on Monday that suspensions and actions may not have created the required deterrent. They too admitted that there is an increasing resentment in the lower rungs of police force.

"Officers across districts and zones have been asked to keep a watch on the meet of the constables. They have been asked to visit police lines and calm the cops down, who feel that there had been injustice done to their fellow constables in Vivek Tiwari murder case," the officer said.

Officers have also ensured that Rakhi Choudhury, wife of the accused Prashant Chowdhary has come forward with a message, appealing the cops to have restraint and not indulge in indiscipline. UNI