ERP To Be Implemented In All UP State Universities

Lucknow:With the objective of implementing e governance, Integrated Resource Planning (ERP) will be implemented in all Uttar Pradesh state universities.

ERP will be implemented in all the state in a phased manner. In the first phase the ERP will be implemented in 11 state universities as pilot project.

The decision for implementing ERP was taken by a committee of Vice chancellors and academicians set up for the purpose. The committee was constituted by the state Governor Ram Naik who is also the chancellor of all the state Universities.

The meeting of the committee headed by Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak, vice chancellor of the Dr APJ Abul Kalam Azad technical university was held here today.

The committee discussed the issue of data security of the state university and likely teething troubles to be encountered in transition to new technology.

The committee decided after the results of the implementation of ERP in 11 state universities it will be implemented in all state universities. The Chancellor will later submit a request to the Union government for extending financial assistance for ERP in all state universities.

The meeting also discussed the computerization of different works conducted by the state universities.

Chairman of the committee Prof Pathak said admission process, application for examination, digital evaluation of answer sheets, grievance redressaal of the students and various other activities could come under one platform –ERP. He said the new technology will usher in uniformity in administration and management of all state universities.

The state universities where the ERP is proposed to be implemented are Bundelkhand University Jhansi, Lucknow University, CSM University Kanpur, DDU University Gorakhpur, Siddhartha University Siddhartha agar, and RML University faizabad, HBTI Kanpur, MM University of technology Gorakhpur, Jyoti Ba Phule Bareilly, BR Ambedkar University Agra and CSA University Kanpur.