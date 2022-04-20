Erica Fernandes off social media on birthday

Mumbai: "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" actress Erica Fernandes turned a year older on Thursday, and has decided to disconnect herself from the outside world, mainly social media, to enjoy a relaxed birthday.

With the lockdown in place at the moment, Erica has planned a simple celebration at home with her family.

"There are no concrete plans for my birthday this year. So it''s just going to be a very simple affair at home with my family. We are going to take the day as it comes, and not really plan anything elaborate," said Erica.

"Though to ensure that my day be absolutely relaxed, I am going to be disconnecting myself from social media and the outside world to just be with myself and my family," she added.

Meanwhile, Erica has been catching up on all things she missed out on doing due to a hectic shooting schedule.

Speaking about her love for cooking, Erica had said earlier: "I have always loved cooking for myself and everyone at home too, but due to my packed schedule in the last 1 year, I haven''t really gotten a chance to step into the kitchen."

"But now with some free time in hand and having to do all the work for myself, I decided to start cooking again. Cooking for me is therapeutic. It''s a big stressbuster and helps keep my mind occupied and diverted during these tense and uncertain times."

--IANS