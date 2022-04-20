ER orders a high level inquiry into yesterday's fire incident

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway (ER) authority has ordered a high level inquiry into yesterday's fire incident at New Koilaghat Building at Strand Road in the city.

The high level inquiry will be headed by Principal Chief Safety Officer Dr Jaideep Gupta, according to an ER statement here on Tuesday.

The railway authority has also informed that the RPF and other Railway staff immediately rushed to the 13th floor and evacuated most of the staff present there.

At the same time, fire brigade was also informed about the incident.

The fire brigade reached the incident site at around 6.30 PM and started operation to control the fire. Railway officers and staff guided the fire brigade to reach the incident site.

Senior officers of Railway also rushed to the site and took stock of the situation and guided RPF and other officials present there for better coordination with the fire brigade and State officials.

The fire was brought under control by 11.00 PM.

During the course of rescue operation, one Railway staff suffered injuries and was admitted to B R Singh Hospital, Sealdah. But, unfortunately the Railway lost one officer and one staff along with some fire brigade and police personnel.

The ER authority has condoled the death of Railway officials and other officers and staff of State Government who sacrificed their lives.

At least seven people were killed in the blaze at the 13th floor of the Eastern Railway's office.

—UNI