Equity markets fall in early trade

New Delhi: Benchmark indices for stocks were lower at the open of trading on Monday as investors continued to be wary in the face of persistent withdrawals of foreign capital.

The 30-stock BSE Sensex dropped for a third consecutive day, dropping 161.3 points to 65,998.90 at the open of trading. With a drop of 48.45 points, the NSE Nifty now stands at 19,597.60.

After initially falling, the major indices later recovered to trade flat. The BSE benchmark was quoted at 66,170.46, an increase of 10.26 points, and the Nifty was quoted at 19,647.45, an increase of 1.40 points. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Asian Paints, and Asian Paints were the most notable Sensex laggards.—Inputs from Agencies