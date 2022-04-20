Equity indices trim major initial gains, Sensex up 65 points

Mumbai: The Indian stock market gave up major gains on Friday morning with the BSE Sensex trading just 65 points higher.

During the initial trade it surged as much as 220 points to touch an intra-day high of 39,200.42 points.

A mixed trend in the Asian markets reflected on the Indian indices.

Around 10.26 a.m., it was trading at 39,044.88, higher by 65.03 points or 0.17 per cent from the previous close of 38,979.85.

It opened at 39,200.42 and has recorded an intra-day low of 39,017.88 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,552.30, higher by 36.20 points or 0.31 per cent from its previous close.

–IANS