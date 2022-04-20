Equity indices scale new highs, Sensex up 640 points

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices opened at new record levels on Monday with the BSE Sensex surging over 600 points.

The Sensex has touched an all-time high of 51,409.36 and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange has hit a record high of 15,119.25 points.

The across-the-board rise was led by banking, finance and auto stocks.

Around 10.13 a.m., Sensex was trading at 51,371.80, higher by 640.17 points or 1.26 per cent from its previous close of 50,731.63.

It opened at an intraday low of 51,146.67.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,106.10, higher by 181.85 points or 1.22 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, while NTPC, Bajaj Auto and HCL Technologies were the only losers.

--IANS