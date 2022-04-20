Equity indices move into red zone

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday after opening on a positive note got into negative zone during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at a high of 31,577.63 then touched a low of 31,248.98.

The Sensex is trading at 31,297.31 down by 156.20 points or 0.50 per cent from Tuesday's close at 31,453.31.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,226.80 after closing at 9,205.60. It is trading at 9,159.85 in the morning.

—PTI