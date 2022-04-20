Equity indices in green, Nifty above 10,800

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Friday morning with the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange trading above the 10,800 mark.

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, oil and gas, auto and finance stocks.

Around 10.24 a.m., Sensex was trading at 36,700.72, higher by 229.04 points or 0.63 per cent from the previous close of 36,471.68.

It opened at 36,547.75 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 36,728.59 and a low of 36,512.92.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Tata Steel, ONGC and Titan Company, and the major losers were TCS, Infosys and Axis Bank.

Nifty50 was trading at 10,810.90, higher by 70.95 points or 0.66 per cent from its previous close.

— IANS