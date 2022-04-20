Equity indices in green, auto, banking stocks rise

Mumbai: A day after recording the biggest single-day fall of 2021, the key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Tuesday.

Healthy buying activity was witnessed in banking and auto stocks.

The indices have, however, declined from the intra-day highs.



At around 11.25 a.m, Sensex was trading at 48,030.96, higher by 147.58 points or 0.31 per cent from its previous close of 47,883.38.

It opened at 47,991.53 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 48,315.09 and a low of 47,775.32 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,349.85, higher by 39.05 points or 0.27 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and ONGC, while the major losers were TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.





