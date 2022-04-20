Equity indices gain after choppy start, RIL up 2%

Mumbai: The Indian equity market rose after a choppy start on Thursday morning, while the BSE Sensex rose by over 150 points.

Around 10.25 am, Sensex was trading at 51,468.81, higher by 159.42 points or 0.31 per cent from its previous close of 51,309.39.

It had opened at 51,165.84 and touched an intra-day high of 51,519.91 and a low of 51,157.31

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,146.80, higher by 40.30 points or 0.27 per cent from its previous close.

Healthy buying was witnessed in telecom, and oil and gas stocks.

Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top gainer on the Sensex as it was trading 2.33 per cent higher at Rs 2,021.30 per share.

The other top gainers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel and Power Grid, while the major losers were Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC.

—IANS