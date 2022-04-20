Equity indices fall, Sensex gives up 52K-mark

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices declined on Wednesday morning with the BSE Sensex falling over 350 points to give up the psychological 52,000-mark.

Around 10.05 a.m., Sensex was at 51,741.47, lower by 362.70 points or 0.70 per cent from its previous close of 52,104.17.

It opened at 51,996.94 and has so far recorded an intra-day high of 52,033.96 and a low of 51,681.48 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,211.95, lower by 101.50 points or 0.66 per cent from its previous close.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking, finance and IT stocks.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were State Bank of India, NTPC and Bajaj Auto, while the major losers were Nestle India, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

--IANS