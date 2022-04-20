Equities flat amid volatility; auto, banking stocks plunge

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded on flat note on Monday amid a largely volatile trade session.

Heavy selling was witnessed in auto, banking and oil and gas stocks.

The indices traded on a subdued note on the back of a negative trend in the Asian markets.

Around 12.05 p.m., Sensex was trading at 46,960.94, higher by just 0.25 points from its previous close of 46,960.69.

It opened at 46,932.18 and has touched an intra-day high of 47,055.69 and a low of 46,693.95 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 13,746.10, lower by 14.45 points or 0.11 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were HCL Technologies, Infosys and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, while the major losers so far were Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC and Power Grid Corp of India.

—IANS