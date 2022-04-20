Epson 3LCD Projectors Achieve Global Sales Of 30 Mn Units

New Delhi: Electronics giant Epson on Tuesday said that in October, the cumulative global sales of its 3LCD projectors reached 30 million units.

According to the company, it has continued to lead the market, maintaining its position as the world's number one supplier of projectors for 19 successive years, and now achieving sales of 30 million units worldwide.

"Our plan is to take visual communications to the next level by solving issues in society, by stimulating the imagination of people around the world, and by designing products and services that enable people to fully exercise their creativity,'' Yasunori Yoshino, COO of Epson's Visual Products Operations Division, said in a statement, 3LCD projectors are make up well more than half of all projectors manufactured. 3LCD dominates just about all categories of projectors except the extreme high end (3 chip DLP) and the incredibly small Pico projectors.

Epson has driven the projector market forward since it launched the VPJ-700, its first 3LCD projector, in 1989.

In 1994, the company released the ELP-3000, a projector that connected to PCs and helped establish the culture of big-screen business presentations.

The company said it is also seeking to generate new customer value through open innovation, for example by launching sales of optical engines for fourth generation smart glasses that use the projector technology it has refined to date. —IANS