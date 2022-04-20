EPL: Survival Sunday sees three teams fighting for one relegation spot

New Delhi: As we enter the last matchweek of the English Premier League 2014-15 season, the race for a relegation spot lies vacant with three teams fighting to save themselves. Burnley and Queens Park Rangers are already relegated to the Championship and the likes of Hull City, Sunderland and Newcastle United await their fate on this coming Sunday. Hull City currently lie on the 18th spot and needs a win at any cost to see themselves having a chance of survival. They take on Manchester United and a draw or a loss would see Hull relegated. Steve Bruce knows his team has to play the best game of their season in order to beat an inconsistent United who will finish fourth in the table. Newcastle United meanwhile have lost nine out of their last 10 league matches and see themselves languishing in the 17th place. The Magpies take on West Ham at home and need to win the match in order to survive the cull. If Hull win against Man United, and Newcastle lose or draws the game, then the London club will be relegated. Hull have a better goal difference then Newcastle. Sunderland meanwhile have two games in hand and lead the relegation threatened pack on 16th place. A solitary point in these two games will see them survive. But the odds are pretty difficult as they face Arsenal on Wednesday before taking on champions Chelsea on Sunday. Sunderland will need to fight and get a result against Arsenal to see themselves out of the battle on Sunday. Hull are in a spot of bother compared to Sunderland and Newcastle and it could be their turn to head back to the Championship unless they cast a spell of magic. Both Hull and Newcastle will follow Sunderland's game against Arsenal closely.