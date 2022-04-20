EPFO puts in place online mechanism to credit EPF, EPS accounts of subscribers

New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) on Saturday put in place an electronic mechanism for crediting EPF and EPS accounts of its subscribers as per the package announced by the Union Government under PM Gareeb Kakyan Yojna for helping the poor during Corona crisis.

Accordingly, the relief announced by the government can be claimed by eligible organisations, establishments by filing electronic challan-cum-return (ECR), an official release said.

"The due amount on behalf of employers and employees reflected in the ECR on account of EPF and EPS (24 per cent wages) will be credited by the Central Government for three months in UANs of contributory EPF members, earning monthly wage of less than Rs.15000, who are already employed in EPF covered establishments, factories employing up to one hundred employees with 90 per cent or more of such employees earning monthly wage of less than Rs.15000", the government said.

Around 79 lakh subscribers and approximately 3.8 lakh establishments are expected to benefit from the package.

This is estimated to have a subsidy outgo of Rs 48,00 crore in a period of three months.

The Union government had launched the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) on March 26 to help poor fight the battle against Coronavirus pandemic.

UNI