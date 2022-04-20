EPFO Orders Immediate Deposit Of PF Amounting To Over One Crore Rupees

Haldwani: Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has ordered two contractors of Indian Medicine Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL) to deposit outstanding PF of workers amounting to more than a crore of rupees.

Contract workers of IMPCL, in the year 2014, complained to the Chief Minister's Secretariat that contractors of Shivalik Services Ramnagar and Sunder Bhumi Security and Management Services Dehradun did not submit PF of more than 250 workers during the period from November 2008 to November 2014. On the instructions of the government, the District Registrar Co-operative Societies investigated the matter and the workers' complaints were found to be correct. In the name of PF, the contractors had deposited very small amounts of money in the accounts of the workers. After getting a discrepancy in the investigation of the Registrar, the government submitted the investigation of the case to the EPFO. In September 2014, the EPFO formed a three-member team to investigate the matter. In this investigation, the disclosures of not depositing the PF by the contractors were revealed, after which in December 2014, EPFO took action against both the contractors under section 7 (A) of the EPF Act and sought clarification by calling for the documents related to PF payments from the contractors. Sources reveal that both the contractors neither gave any record or any satisfactory answer. The last hearing of the case was made in EPFO in March 2019, but even then, the contractors had no satisfactory answer. After this, Ashish Kumar, Regional Commissioner of the Employees Provident Fund Organization, has issued an order an order to the contractors to immediately deposit Rs. 1 crore12 Lacs 57 thousand and 94 immediately. The regional commissioner has warned that if the money is not deposited immediately, the bank accounts of both the contractors could be attached and properties sealed.