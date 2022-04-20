EOW Speed Up Its Probe In UPPCL PF Scam: CBI Yet To Respond

Lucknow: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Uttar Pradesh police has speed up its probe in the UPPCL PF scam and they will be interrogating the three arrested accused under police custody from Thursday.

Though the state government has claimed that they have recommended a CBI probe into the matter but till date there is no response from the Centre over the issue. No UP official are ready to make any comment on the matter. Senior IPS officer Anand Kulkarni, who has been recently transferred from SSP Varanasi, has been made the head of the investigating team in this case. Sources said police has got the remand of all the three arrested officials-- former UPPCL MD A P Mishra, former director (Financial) UPPCL employees Trust Sudhanshu Dwivedi and General Manager of the Trust P K Gupta- for three days from Thursday morning.

Though the police had sought a remand for a week of A P Singh and others, but the court only gave it for three days starting from 1000 am on Thursday to 1000 am of Sunday. "Now the investigating team would bring all the three arrested officials at one table to cross examine them," sources said. While, A P Mishra was arrested on Wednesday, the other two officials were arrested on Saturday after the scam was disclosed in which the employees trust of the UPPCL invested Rs 2600 crores in the controversial DHFL finance company, which is reported to have link with underworld. State power minister Srikant Sharma has blamed the previous Akhilesh Yadav government for the scam while Samajwadi Party accused the BJP government in the state for the irregularity. Opposition, particularly the Congress is holding protest on the roads against the BJP while the Power employees are demonstrating before the power department headquarters in Lucknow, demanding removal of the chairman of the UPPCL and guarantee by the government of the GPF and CPF of the employees. UNI