EOW case against Niira Radia's firm for Rs 300Cr fraud

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has registered a case and started probe against two firms, including the Nayati Healthcare, whose chairperson and promoter is Niira Radia of the infamous Radia tapes controversy.

Along with the Gurugram health firm, the other one named in the EOW FIR is the Narayani investment private limited -- both have been accused of misappropriating funds amounting to more than Rs 300 crore that were obtained through a loan.

Nayati and Narayani have been accused of siphoning, embezzlement and forgery of bank loan amounting to Rs 312.50 crore in 2018-2020 in Primamed hospital projects of Gurugram and Vimhans Hospital Delhi.

The complaint was filed by Rajeev K. Sharma, a Delhi-based orthopaedic surgeon.

According to sources, the firms embezzled crores from bank loan by opening fictitious accounts in the name of various well-known contractors and directly transferred loan money to these accounts.

Sharma in his complaint accused that the loan and equity money of over Rs 400 crore has been siphoned off "brazenly" while the Gurugram Hospital building's condition has "become worse than before".

Investigations were underway.

