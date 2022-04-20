Eoin Morgan backs changes in Duckworth-Lewis system

London: England skipper Eoin Morganhas backed changes to the Duckworth-Lewis system after rains and a revised target shattered England's hope of defeating New Zealand in the second ODI at Kennington. England were cruising to victory needing 54 runs from 37 balls when the weather gods played spoilsport. Post the rain break, England were given a new target of 34 runs from 13 deliveries. Morgan said that he thinks Duckworth-Lewis would change as the game evolves, adding it was something that could potentially be looked at, the BBC reported. The skipper was very proud of the efforts that his side showed while chasing the mammoth target of 399. He said that the way they went about the chase, all credit goes to the guys. Duckworth-Lewis is a mathematical formula that is designed to calculate the target score of the team batting second in a limited-over cricket match interrupted by weather. ANI