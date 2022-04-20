Entry Of Joker Obvious In Rahul-Priyanka Led Circus: Naqvi On Vadra

New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday called businessman Robert Vadra a "Joker".

Mocking the possibility of Vardra joining active politics, Naqvi told ANI, " In this circus-led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, entry of a joker was obvious. Now the Joker is about to make an entry."

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has hinted at joining politics, a month after his wife Priyanka Gandhi made her debut into active politics and was appointed a general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East in the party.

Following the reports of Vadra joining politics, posters welcoming him to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls appeared in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad city. "Robert Vadra Ji, you are welcome to contest the election from the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency," the posters read. The 49-year-old businessman is currently under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner for his alleged involvement in various land scams and money laundering cases.