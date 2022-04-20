Entrance Test For HC Judges, Moots Union Law Minister

Lucknow: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday pitched for a national-level entrance test for selection of the justices in the High Court.

"There must be a national level entrance test for recruitment of judges in the High Court after forming All India Judicial Services System just on the pattern, bureaucrats and other high officials were selected through All India Civil Services", quoted Prasad while batting for setting up a separate board also for judicial services.

Mr Prasad made these remarks while inaugurating All India Lawyers Council meet here on Monday.

He said that since 1950 till 1993, the High Court judges were appointed by government and law minister and after that the same has been made through collegium system. He questioned whether a prime minister could not appoint a honest judge. Mr Prasad had earlier batted for All India Judicial Services System claiming that the all-India examination, which the UPSC could conduct, would allow the pool of talented young lawyers who graduate every year from national law universities to be part of the subordinate judiciary.

The appointments to the lower judiciary in the states are made by the respective high courts either directly or through public service commissions through state-level examinations.The government has in the past proposed an all-India judicial service to be conducted the Union Public Service Commission. But nine high courts have opposed the proposal to have an all-India service for lower judiciary. Eight others have sought changes in the proposed framework and only two have supported the idea. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government has given a fresh push to the long-pending proposal to set up the new service to have a separate cadre for lower judiciary in the country, he said.

The government had recently suggested to the Supreme Court various options, including NEET-like examination to recruit judges to the lower judiciary. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for admission to medical degrees. Further speaking on issues of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Triple Talaq, and other matters related to honor of females, Mr Prasad also stressed on setting up of Fast Track Like court for early hearing of Ram Janambhomi case and that the matter could be resolved amicably at earliest. He also claimed that chief justice should monitor early disposal of criminal, civil and others matters pending in different courts for the past ten years or even more. He also appealed to over 8000 delegates present in the meeting to take up the cases of the poor without considering their fees as `smile' on their face after getting justice always given inner pleasure.

UP Law Minister Brijesh Pathak welcomed all the delegates and highlighted the steps taken to facilitate quick justice to the people of the state. He said that it is the duty of the government to ensure that justice should be delivered to the last person of the society.

Speaking in the function, Justice MR Shah said that the All India Judicial Council should take some concrete steps to facilitate quick and standard justice to everyone. He said that delay in justice is the biggest problem ailing the judiciary so quick judgments should be ensured through Lok Adalat, mutual understanding (out of court settlements) etc. UNI