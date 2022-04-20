Entire Sugarcane Dues In UP To Be Paid By Oct 15: Yogi

Baghpat: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that all the dues of the sugarcane farmers would be paid by October 15 next.

"The corporation and cooperative mills would pay the backlog of the cane farmers dues by September 15 and that of the private mills would be paid by October 15 otherwise the government will take stern action," the CM announced.

Mr Adityanath was attending the function of the foundation laying function for the Baghpat-Shamli section of the expressway here on Tuesday which was also attended by Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Elaborating about the sugarcane dues, the CM said that even after paying Rs 36,000 crores in the state, the farmers are yet to get around Rs 10,000 crores of their dues of the crushing season 2017-18.

"We have given funds to the cooperative and corporation mills through the supplementary budget and it will be paid by September 15. For the private mills, the government has sanctioned Rs 4,000 crore which will be used as a soft loan by them to pay the dues of the cane farmers. But at any cost they will have to pay the dues by October 15," the CM said. Claiming that Mr Gadkari is an expert in the sugarcane development, he said that UP government was also taking all steps to provide all benefits and sops to the sugar industry and the farmers. The CM also made it clear that the government has opened its door to the youths in the government jobs." More than one-and-a-half lakh jobs are there for the youths, including 97,000 teachers job," he added. The function was also addressed by Mr Gadkari and others. UNI