Entire Country Celebrating Diwali After Air Strikes In Pak, Says Amit Shah

Ghazipur: Asserting that the families of martyred jawans must be feeling relieved, BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday praised the Modi government after the Indian air strikes on a Jaish terrorist camp in Pakistan, saying the entire country is celebrating Diwali now.

Addressing BJP's Kamal Jyoti Sankalp Abhiyan in Ghazipur, Shah said the air strikes in Pakistan would have brought relief to the families of the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack. "You go to your homes and light a lamp with a pledge to re-elect Modi Ji," the BJP president said. "The entire country is celebrating Diwali after the air strike on terrorist camps."

Shah later visited the residence of a beneficiary of central government schemes and lighted a lamp, symbolising "development" brought to the poor under the Modi dispensation. He had taken a boat to visit Gaurhat village, which was recently electrified.

At the event, the BJP chief said people were demanding action after the Pulwama terrorist attack, "so that the enemy thinks 10 times before committing such an act (of terror)... Today in a pre-dawn attack, the Indian Air Force killed the terrorists who were hiding." Shah said the Modi government has adopted has a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

Posing questions to the audience, Shah asked, "Who can ensure the safety and security of the country is it the people of 'gathbandhan' or Modi?" To which the audience said, "Modi". "Who can give a befitting reply to Pakistan?" The crowd said, "Modi". "Who can eliminate terrorism?" The public said, "Modi".

"Who can make India a global superpower?" The people shouted, "Modi".

"Who can enable the pride of India to touch the sky across the world?" The audience shouted, "Modi".

"All these things can be done by a single person, he is our dear leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP chief said.

Shah asked the public whether it will bring back the BJP to power and make Narendra Modi prime minister in 2019 Lok Sabha polls with an absolute majority, the audience said, "Yes." He also asked the audience whether it will strengthen Modi, give a befitting reply to Pakistan, accelerate the anti-terrorism drive, to which the public said "Yes".