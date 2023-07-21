Ensuring safety, security of women, children J-K's administration's top priority: LG

Srinagar: On Friday, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stressed the importance of protecting women and children.

According to a release, he made these remarks at a meeting to discuss the Department of Social Welfare's recent accomplishments, the effectiveness of its divisions, and the rollout of welfare programmes funded by the federal government and the union territory.

As a nation, we place a premium on strengthening social safety nets and providing opportunities for the economically and socially disadvantaged. It is our moral and constitutional duty to address the needs of the last man in queue and ensure dignity to all', Sinha added. "The benefits of overall progress and economic growth must reach marginalised sections of society."—Inputs from Agencies