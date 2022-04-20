Ensure Wide Publicity Of Kumbh 2019: Yogi

Lucknow: With less than a month left for Kumbh-2019, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials concerned to ensure wide publicity of the mega fair and the arrangements under it.

The CM gave the directions while conducting a review meeting related to the publicity of Prayag Kumbh on Wednesday evening here at the Lok Bhawan. Mr Adityanath said that for the very first time, pilgrims and tourists will be able to visit 'Akshay Vat' and 'Saraswati Koop', amid a clean 'Kumbh' and a sparkling Ganga ji.

"The expanse of the Kumbh and Prayagraj will be seen as a strong and smart city," he said.

Pointing out the details of the planning, he said that all arrangements for lighting will be done by using LEDs. "People will witness a 'New India, New Kumbh," he averred.

The UP CM said that the government was making every effort to ensure that the organisation of the Kumbh is divine, majestic and worth witnessing, wherein people get a glimpse of the glorious past as well as the golden future of the nation.

Talking about the efforts put into the fair, the CM said that exemplary work had been done in the basic structure and infrastructure of Kumbh.

Apart from the strengthening of the Pantoon bridge, chequered plates, railway over-bridge, flyovers and the railway station, a new terminal had been constructed. Rai Bareli-Prayagraj, Prayagraj-Pratapgarh, Varanasi-Prayagraj highways had been re-built. Strong roads, residential and medical facilities, electricity, drinking water system, public distribution system will be available to devotees and pilgrims.

"The Kumbh will be an unequated combination of our eternal traditions and culture, with modernity and technology," he said.

Putting light on other features, Mr Adityanath said that arrangements for a laser show and heritage walk had been done in Sangam, Akshay Vat and Prayagraj.

For the first time, an Integrated Control Command and Centre has been established in the Kumbh region so that any incident can be monitored directly. In addition, security and other facilities will be available to the pilgrims visiting the fair.

The CM said that for the very first time, features like 'Tent City', 'Sanskriti Gram' and 'Paint My City' had been roped in for Kumbh, adding that the area for the fair had been expanded to 3200 hectares.

Calling upon the need for extensive publicity through different mediums, Yogi said that Kumbh should be given wide exposure through radio, electronic and print media, cinema halls and social media. In addition, the promotion of beneficiary, public welfare schemes and achievements of the Central and state governments should also be done for the benefit of the public. The CM said that another new feature, that of PM Modi performing 'Ganga Pujan' and 'aarti' for the successful and unhindered conclusion of the Kumbh was also witnessed this year.

Mr Yogi added that through the efforts of PM Modi, Kumbh had been included in United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)'s list of 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.'

Referring to as many as 70 diplomats from various countries visiting the Kumbh this year, Mr Yogi said that a message of global humanity was being spread through Kumbh. On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary (Information and Tourism) Avnish Kumar Awasthi apprised the chief minister of the arrangements in the Kumbh area, Prayagraj.

Providing detailed information to the CM, he said that the facility of digital signage had been provided at 99 different points in the entire Kumbh area, adding that arrangements for media center, exhibition boards, cultural pandaals, international, national and local media colonies and media coverage platforms had been done.

He said that under the digital signage, Kumbh branding, short films, films based on administrative schemes, messages from the Prime Minister and Chief Minister as well as different information and messages based on the needs of the fair administration will be broadcast. These messages and information will be centrally controlled by the Integrated Control Command and Center in service of the fair administration. 20 units for this arrangement have been established and operationalised while the operation of the remaining will be initiated from January 1, next year.

Chief Secretary Dr Anoop Chandra Pandey, Information Adviser to the CM, Mrityunjay Kumar and other senior officials were present on the occasion. UNI