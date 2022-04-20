Ensure Speedy Disposal Of People's Grievances At Block, Tehsil, Police Station Levels: UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the chief secretary and the police chief to ensure speedy disposal of common man''s grievances at block, tehsil and police station levels, according to an official statement.

At a meeting here on Sunday, Adityanath said the public faced most problem at these three levels. Hence, quick disposal and proper monitoring of their grievances should be ensured, he said.

The chief minister said police stations at blocks and tehsil levels should undergo a change for the better by ensuring punctuality of local officials.

He also directed officials to evolve a system for online submission of people''s problems and grievances, according to the statement.

Reaffirming his government''s commitment to prompt disposal of public grievances, Adityanath said no laxity will be tolerated in this regard and erring officials will have to face action. —PTI