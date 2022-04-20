Ensure Social Distancing In Barracks Of Security Forces: UP CM To Officials

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed the need for strict compliance of social distancing norms in barracks of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and other security forces, an official release said.

Directing officials to give a special attention to sanitisation in view of the rainy season, the chief minister said all necessary precautions should be taken to check the spread of communicable diseases.

He said at least a quarantine centre and community kitchen should remain open in each district.

He once again raised the need for increasing coronavirus testing capacity and said it will be possible only when all labs work to their capacity.

The chief minister asked officials to pay a special attention to the entire Meerut division, including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts, by implementing an effective coronavirus containment strategy, the release added. PTI