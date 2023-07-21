    Menu
    Ensure life of respect, dignity to Tamil community in SL: PM Modi to Wickremesinghe

    Nidhi Khurana
    July21/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and relayed India's hopes that the island nation will do more to help its Tamil minority live in peace and dignity.

    The prime minister brought up the importance of enforcing the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution during the extensive discussions between Modi and Wickremesinghe.

    The Tamil minority in Sri Lanka has long pushed for the government to honour the devolution of power guaranteed under the country's 13th constitutional amendment. Following the Indo-Sri Lankan Accord of 1987, the 13th amendment was enacted.—Inputs from Agencies

