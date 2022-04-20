Ensure foot hygiene with these easy tips

New Delhi: While we focus on washing our hands at regular intervals, lets not forget that it's important to maintain feet hygiene as well. As we continue to juggle work from and for home, your feet bear the brunt as many have either settled to wear slippers or go about our business are foot.

However, not taking proper care of your feet can be detrimental to overall health, as they are the structural foundation of our body. Practising good foot hygiene is essential in ensuring your overall wellbeing.

Matteo Lambert, an expert from Bata India Limited, shares with us some easy but effective tips to help you do just that:

Wear shoes that fit

Overall health and hygiene of your feet is directly related to the footwear you've been wearing. While the design should appeal to your fashion sensibilities, it is equally important to ensure the shoe fits you perfectly. Wearing the wrong size can lead to various issues. Be sure to pick shoes crafted with a good-quality insole to prevent your feet from sweating and oozing bad odour.

Avoid sharing footwear

People don't think twice before borrowing or lending shoes. However, sharing shoes can actually lead to fungal infections. Be very particular about your shoes and refrain from sharing shoes, it is especially paramount in COVID times.

Wash your footwear at regular intervals

Invest in footwear that can be easily washed and sanitised. Be sure to always wash and sanitize your footwear at regular intervals in order to get rid of bacteria and germs.

Wear shoes that allow your feet to breathe

In order to keep your feet dry during the monsoon, stick to wearing leather shoes when you go outside. Leather shoes allow better air circulation. However, if you are prone to excessive sweating, wear shoes made out of mesh fabric.

Be particular about socks

It is important to wear socks with shoes to prevent them from direct cuts and blisters. Wear socks that are made with rich-quality cotton that will allow your feet to breathe and remain cool.

Prevent your feet from extreme conditions

Extreme weather conditions can be harmful for your feet. It is recommended to always keep your feet snug by wearing socks to protect them from cold weather, but make sure the socks are not too tight. Also, don't skimp on applying sunscreen on your feet when you step out in the sun.

And finally, don't forget the basics!

Cleansing, exfoliating and moisturizing is The Holy Grail of maintaining good foot hygiene. Wash your feet thoroughly with a mild cleanser to prevent the formation of bacterial and bad odour. Follow it up with gently rubbing pumice stone while your feet are still wet to rid your feet of the dead cells. Make sure your feet are completely dry and then finish off your routine with a generous application of moisturizer.

—IANS