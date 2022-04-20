Enraged Mob Thrashes Driver, Vandalise Vehicle as Bus Runs Over Boy in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 16-year-old boy, a wedding party member, was fatally struck by a bus in Khai Kheda village here following which locals allegedly beat up the driver and damaged the vehicle, police said on Saturday.

The boy, identified as Monu, was killed in the accident that took place in an area under the Kakrauli police station limits on Friday, they said.

Enraged by the incident, some people placed the body on the road and staged a protest, blocking the Morna-Jansath road, Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Bahadur Singh said.

Police officers reached the spot and pacified the protesters, who ended their agitation after being assured of action.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

