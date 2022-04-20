Enjoy doing films irrespective of region, language: Aishwarya

Mumbai:�She was one of the first artistes from India to make a name on the global platform but actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says she enjoys being a part of all kinds of movies irrespective of their language or region. Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are a part of major franchise films in Hollywood while Aishwarya starred in international projects like "Bride & Prejudice", "Pink Panther 2", "Mistress of Spices" and "Provoked". When asked whether she thought the international filmmakers are opening up to casting Indian stars, Aishwarya said, "Kudos to all the professionals who are doing all kinds of cinema... I don't think cinema needs to be localised. That has always been my attitude." The actress, 42, said she has always believed in doing a variety of roles and that reflects in her filmography. "Probably, one of the main reasons for me to start my career with 'Iruvar' was to make this statement... I am here to be an artiste and enjoy being a part of cinema irrespective of which region, language or where it is being made. I enjoy cinema for what it is," Aishwarya told PTI. The actress, who will complete 15 years of walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this year, said her approach to selecting projects has been very simple. "I have never been the one to make a hullabaloo about where the film is being made... that has been my attitude and continues to be. That's why I have had the wonderful opportunities of working in south Indian films, Hindi cinema, Bengali movies and a couple of English films. "The deciding factors in my approach is very simplistic it could be the subject, works with my schedule or fits with that phase of my life. It is not any more or less. There is no larger plan to it," she said.