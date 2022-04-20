English Scholars Pay Tribute To William Shakespeare On His 456th Birth Anniversary

Chandpur (Bijnor): Amidst the nationwide lockdown, the members of UP English Scholars Association, Distt Bijnor paid rich tribute to William Shakespeare, a great English Poet and Playwright of England on his 456th birth anniversary on Thursday in Chandpur.

Mr MS Tyagi, the distt president of the association told that due to Coronavirus Pandemic and lockdown the grand function couldn't be organized like the previous years yet the virtual function was organized through WhatsApp and Facebook app and the scholars paid their cordial homage to the world famed English litterateur in worse and prose.

William Shakespeare was born on 23 April,1564 at Stratford on Avon in England in the home of John Shakespeare who was a poor shopkeeper, said Mr Tyagi. He further added that he went to England to make his fortune and became an actor in a theater and later on he established himself as a great playwright and poet. William Shakespeare's age is called The Golden Era of English Literature due his matchless contribution to English Language. He pened 37 world famous plays and 154 sonnets. His talent and the facts expressed through his plays made Shakespeare immortal.

Mr Vipin Kumar, English Lecturer said that Shakespeare's literature is evergreen and his plays still stand the test of human life. In his message Mr Vipin said that due to the greatness of Shakespeare, UN celebrates English Language Day on his birthday 23 April every year. The date traditionally observed as both the birthday and the date of death of William Shakespeare. He died on the 23rd of April, 1616 in England. Paying homage to the great playwright Mr GS Tyagi from Punjab said that Shakespeare established great path for the generations after generations through his literature.

In the virtual function Major C S Sharma, Lieutenant Mr Shashank Sharma, Dr R K Tyagi, Dr Manjeet Kaur, Dr S K Aggarwal, Ajayveer Singh, Akarsh Tyagi, Ravindra Kumar, D K Tyagi, Ramesh Chakravarti, Gayur Asif, Mr VP Singh, S V Singh Nasimuddin and Anil Kumar paid their cordial homage to the world famed English Scholar, William Shakespeare.