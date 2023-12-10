    Menu
    England Women win toss, bat against India in final T20I

    Pankaj Sharma
    December10/ 2023
    Excitement Unfolds: India Women Clash with England Women in the Third T20I at Wankhede Stadium – Updates and Player Lineups Await!

    Mumbai: T20I between India Women and England Women: Welcome to the update of England Women's Tour of India's Third T20I in 2023. The game will begin at 7:00 PM on December 10, 2023.

    Location: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium


    The following players represent the Indian women's team:

    Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Mannat Kashyap, Minnu Mani, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu

    The following players represent the England women's team:

    Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn

